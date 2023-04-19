Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after buying an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.