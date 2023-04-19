Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $781,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

