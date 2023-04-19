Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,843 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.