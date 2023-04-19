New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,953 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of Merit Medical Systems worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $77.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

