Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

