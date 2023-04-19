New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.29 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.2 %
OSW stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.90.
OneSpaWorld Profile
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
