New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.29 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.2 %

OSW stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneSpaWorld Profile

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.