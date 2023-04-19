Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Profile



Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

