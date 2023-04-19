First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) vs. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Critical Survey

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

Volatility and Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First National of Nebraska and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.72%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 31.96% 14.90% 1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $477.38 million 1.67 $152.56 million $3.73 5.51

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Rating)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.