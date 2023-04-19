Reviewing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.26) -11.46 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.52

Analyst Ratings

PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -6.71% -6.64% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

