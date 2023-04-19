Head to Head Review: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) and Block (NYSE:SQ)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) and Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafly and Block’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $47.36 million 0.30 $5.07 million ($0.04) -8.59 Block $17.53 billion 2.19 -$540.75 million ($0.95) -67.26

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Block. Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leafly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Leafly has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Block has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leafly and Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly 10.70% N/A -46.05% Block -3.11% -2.28% -1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leafly and Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Block 2 6 22 0 2.67

Leafly presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,306.27%. Block has a consensus price target of $105.58, indicating a potential upside of 65.23%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Block.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Block

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

