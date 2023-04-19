Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

