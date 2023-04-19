Head-To-Head Analysis: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Curaleaf and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 321.84%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $2.03, indicating a potential upside of 215.96%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.29 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -13.92 Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.26 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.11

This table compares Curaleaf and Aurora Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67% Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13%

Summary

Curaleaf beats Aurora Cannabis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

