Comparing Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics and Cue Health are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -32.15% -20.93% -16.48% Cue Health -40.14% -30.08% -22.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 10x Genomics and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 2 2 7 0 2.45 Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Cue Health has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 464.52%. Given Cue Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

This table compares 10x Genomics and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $516.41 million 12.17 -$166.00 million ($1.47) -37.06 Cue Health $483.48 million 0.39 -$194.06 million ($1.31) -0.95

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Cue Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

