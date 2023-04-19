VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $52,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

