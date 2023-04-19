Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

