Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.8 %

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. The company has a market cap of $419.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

