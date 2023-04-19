23,090 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $82,117,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $39,698,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

