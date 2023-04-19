Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,465 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.