Keybank National Association OH Sells 147 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JNK stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $100.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

