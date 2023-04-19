AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

