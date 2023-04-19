American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

