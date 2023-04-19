American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $102.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.