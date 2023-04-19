AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
AC Immune Stock Performance
Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
