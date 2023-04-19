AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 44.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

