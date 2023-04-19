Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Lifted by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Shares of ITW opened at $235.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.06. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.