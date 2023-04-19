Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issued By Zacks Research

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after acquiring an additional 420,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

