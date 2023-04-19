Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

CHK stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,620,000 after buying an additional 367,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.