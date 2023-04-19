Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:AEL opened at $37.79 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life
In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.
