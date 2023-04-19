Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.61.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $108.74 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

