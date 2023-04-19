Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.61.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TXRH opened at $108.74 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09.
Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse
In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
