Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRT. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

NYSE FRT opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

