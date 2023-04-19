Northland Capmk Weighs in on Northern Technologies International Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Technologies International in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

