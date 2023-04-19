National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
Further Reading
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.