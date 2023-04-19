Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

