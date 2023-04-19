KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRK opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

