Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

NYSE VOYA opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

