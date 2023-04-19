Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $52.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

