Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Increased by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

