Prometheus Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,529 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,922 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 673,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Shares of RXDX opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of -0.60.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

