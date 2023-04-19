Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 842,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Par Pacific stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

