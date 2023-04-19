Traders Buy Large Volume of Fisker Put Options (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 47,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 34,654 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 299,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 over the last 90 days. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fisker alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fisker Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

NYSE:FSR opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Fisker has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.