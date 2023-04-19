Traders Buy Large Volume of Fisker Put Options (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 47,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 34,654 put options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 299,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 over the last 90 days. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fisker Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:FSR opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Fisker has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
