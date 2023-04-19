Investors Purchase High Volume of Southern Copper Call Options (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,133 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,672,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $81.98.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.