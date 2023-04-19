Investors Purchase High Volume of Bionano Genomics Call Options (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average volume of 3,760 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 46.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 16.3 %

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

