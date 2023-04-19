Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sunlands Technology Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of STG opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlands Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

