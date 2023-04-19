Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 16,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 10,125 call options.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

