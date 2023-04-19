Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 37,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 25,877 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,808,546 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,243,000 after acquiring an additional 419,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

