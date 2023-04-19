Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Macerich Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

MAC stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.11. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,340,000 after buying an additional 349,021 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -226.66%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

