Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $12.80

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

