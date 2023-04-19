WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $54.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $43.08 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,908,000 after purchasing an additional 640,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

