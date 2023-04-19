Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.92) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Genel Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:GENL opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.56) on Monday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.40. The firm has a market cap of £353.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Genel Energy

In other Genel Energy news, insider Paul Weir sold 24,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £31,811 ($39,365.18). 66.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

