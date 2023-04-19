Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Zacks Research

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $19.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

