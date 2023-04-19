Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGEAF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $48.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

